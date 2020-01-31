EAM S Jaishankar Thanks China For Co-operation In Evacuating 300 Indians From Wuhan

On Friday, Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar tweeted to thank the Chinese government for their cooperation in the airlifting of Indian students from Wuhan. The Foreign Minister stated that he had personally called the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for thank him for their help and had also agreed to stay in touch with the Chinese government to help tackle the novel Coronavirus.

His tweet comes on the day when Air India's special B747 flight has been sent to Wuhan to airlift the Indian students and professionals from Wuhan which has become the epicentre for the Coronavirus epidemic.

Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 31, 2020

Army rushes to build quarantine facility

Ahead of the arrival of over 300 Indians from Wuhan, the Indian Army sprung in action to create an emergency quarantine facility near Manesar. The Indian students that will be arriving from Wuhan will be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a team of doctors to watch for any signs and symptoms of the novel disease.

Air India flight reaches Wuhan

The Air India flight which departed at 12.30 pm on Friday from Delhi to Wuhan city is a 423-seater jumbo flight that came from Mumbai to Delhi. The flight is said to carry 16 crew members who will be on board for the evacuation process. The evacuation effort is scheduled a day after India registered its first positive case of Coronavirus in Kerala. The patient who is a student studying at Wuhan University had returned from China after the outbreak and has tested positive.

