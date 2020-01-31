Indian Doctor Claims To Have Found 'Ayurvedic' Cure To Coronavirus

When the world is struggling to find a cure for deadly coronavirus, a doctor from Tamil Nadu in Siddha and Ayurvedic medicine reportedly claimed to have found ‘herbal’ cure. Dr Thanikasalam Veni, practising at Rathna Siddha Hospital in Chennai, said that he has formulated a medicine made from herbal extracts which can cure “any type of viral fever”.

"When we treated the dengue virus with our medicine, many patients with reduced platelets count, acute liver failure, immunity deficiency and low white blood cell (WBC) were cured within 24-40 hours," said Veni. "In coronavirus too I am confident our medicine will be very effective," he added. The doctor claimed that the medicine, formulated by him, can cure infections caused by coronavirus between 24-40 hours. Veni said that he is willing to help the government as well as Chinese authorities if needed.

The Government of India had requested to operate two aircraft to China to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei province. An Air India special B747 flight took off from Delhi airport to help evacuate Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The aircraft departed with five doctors from the Health Ministry and one paramedical staff, which has a capacity of more than 400 people.

Global health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the new coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). After the second meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the committee acknowledged that human-to-human transmission has occurred outside Wuhan and outside China.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the Chinese government for the ‘extraordinary measures’ it took to contain the virus, despite the severe social and economic impact those measures are having on the Chinese people. “We don’t know what sort of damage this coronavirus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility," said Ghebreyesus during the press conference after the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)