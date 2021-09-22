EAM S Jaishankar To Participate In G4, G20 Meetings In US; Will Discuss Afghanistan

India will participate in the G4 Foreign Ministers meeting on September 22 and the G20 meeting called on discussing the situation unfolding in Afghanistan and will also brief the world leaders. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar will be representing India in the meetings. EAM S Jaishankar is already in New York and has already participated in more than a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts. MEA Jaishankar, as per ANI, held extensive talks on Afghanistan. The G4 or Group of four nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.

Meanwhile, G20 or Group of 20 nations include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. ANI quoted a source familiar with India’s position to state that the discussions on Afghanistan have two aspects. While one of them was a security threat emanating from the country, another is the humanitarian food crisis and drought-like situation staring the country.

As per the report, India will take up with the global community that Afghan soil should not be used by other terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed ISK (Islamic State-Khorasan). New Delhi would also underscore that UN resolution 2593 should be the driving directive of world diplomacy. ANI has also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also bring up Afghanistan issue in his bilateral meetings with the US, Japan and other nations' leaders.

EAM Held Around 15 Bilateral Meetings

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held approximately 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21 (local time) including the ones with Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. Jaishankar, who is presently visiting the United States, for the high-level segment of the UNGA that began on Tuesday (local time) in New York.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the US on Wednesday morning to address the UNGA’s 76th session and participate in the first-ever in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, respond to planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalise UN.” Leaders from across the globe have started arriving in New York for the UNGA high-level debate week.

Notably, this year, the UNGA meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, with some in-person attendees along with some who will join virtually. However, a large number of leaders are expected to be in the United States. Apart from the UK and Norwegian Foreign Ministers, Jaishankar also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and exchanged views on “historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages.” He described the meeting with Hussein as “cordial.”

(IMAGE: PTI)