Taiwan: Early Counting Projects DPP In The Lead And Tsai Set To Retain Presidency

As Taiwan begins counting votes just hours after polls closed on their presidential and parliamentary elections, Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and the ruling party of DPP are projected to be in the lead. This election results that are expected tonight are undoubtedly being closely watched by Beijing as China has long claimed that Taiwan is a part of it.

DPP has taken the lead

Just an hour after the polls closed Tsai was already leading against her main opponent, Han Kuo-yu from the opposition Kuomintang party, by more than 500,00 votes. The final results are expected an early evening of Saturday itself and Tsai is also scheduled to hold a press conference at 8.

Taiwan is a well-oiled machine when it comes to holding elections. By 6.30pm, 2-1/2 hours after polls close, the outcome is usually pretty clear. This is a wipeout for the KMT. Tsai has retained the presidency, the DPP will lose some Legislative seats, but maintain a majority. pic.twitter.com/kFwXYnDbpS — Chris Taylor 柯銳思 (@chrisvtaylor) January 11, 2020

The unrest in Hong Kong that has been going on for months as Hong Kong attempts to resist Chinese heavy-handedness will be a major factor in the elections and have an effect of voting because China wishes Taiwan to accept Chinese rule under the 'one country, two systems' model that operates in Honk Kong as well.

Current count in Taiwan - and in Kaohsiung, where Han won with 53,87% in 2018. No surprise, the big question is about the results of the legislative elections pic.twitter.com/c9awg6TtV3 — Mathieu Duchâtel (@mtdtl) January 11, 2020

Voting began at 8 am (local time) and long queues were seen outside the voting booths, President Tsai Ing-wen cast her vote in Taipei and told reporters that she wishes that everyone exercises their right to vote. Tsai has in the weeks leading up to the elections has repeatedly denounced Chinese underhanded attempts to influence Taiwanese voters and believes that only Taiwan's people have the right to choose Taiwan's future.

Tsai's main opponent in the elections, Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang favours close ties with China but even he has reportedly rejected the 'one country, two systems' model in light of the Hong Kong protests. Han has promised the people to strengthen ties with China instead of in an attempt to boost Taiwan's economy.

