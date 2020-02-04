Earth Might Be Entering 'Mini Ice-Age' Period For 30 Years, Claim Scientists

Climate change has been one of the major concerns for scientists across the world as icebergs are melting and sea level is rising rapidly. But if recent reports are to be believed, it seems that we are nearing calamity very soon. According to international media reports, scientists have claimed that Earth is entering a 'Mini Ice-Age' period for 30 years in 2020. According to scientists, the Sun will go into hibernation for a period of three decades and the summer on Earth will become colder and wetter.

Is 'Mini Ice-Age' really happening?

Media reports suggest that the change in solar activity was first reported in 2015 by Prof Valentina Zharkova of Northumbria University, along with an international group of scientists. Professor Valentina while talking to the media recently told that the Sun will reach a Solar minimum and fewer sunspots will be formed on the solar surface causing less energy and radiation emission towards the Earth.

According to media reports, the start of the 'Mini Ice-Age' period will mark the beginning of the Grand Solar Minimum, a phase when the Sun will be emitting less energy and radiation towards Earth. However, few media reports also suggest that the myth is being fed again as it happened in 2013, 2015 and at the end of 2017. According to reports, the myth stems from a period that climate scientists have coined the "Little Ice-Age" (LIA). It is believed that the Earth's temperature went rapidly down from 1300 to 1850 when temperatures in the UK were particularly down.

Even if it is a myth, no one can deny that the challenges of climate change are real and the rate at which the icebergs are melting, sooner or later the people are going to face the wrath of nature.

(with inputs from agencies)