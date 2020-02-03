Union Budget
Red Cross Slammed For Not Distributing Medical Supplies To Wuhan Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Rest of the World News

The Red Cross has recently come under fire for not doing enough for the people of Wuhan and Hubei province in China amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

Red Cross

The Chinese arm of International NGO Red Cross has recently come under fire for not doing enough for the people of Wuhan and Hubei province amidst the growing coronavirus crisis. The main criticism is regarding the fact that several donations of important medical supplies which were earlier promised have not been distributed to the hospitals on the frontlines of the fight against the deadly virus.

Red Cross under fire

Health workers who are working in hospitals are at high risk of infection are without effective protection and have appealed for more supplies. A doctor from the Wuhan Union Hospital, which is one of the seven medical centres dealing with the Coronavirus asked why medical professionals were not getting supplies even though the country had been mobilised to combat the disease.

Read: Chinese Army Given Full Operational Control Of Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: China's Israel Envoy Compares Virus Travel Bans To Holocaust

 

Reports have suggested that over 2 million masks had been donated to Hubei's Red Cross but only 200,000 were distributed. Shipments of masks had also reportedly been sent to hospitals that did not actually need them since they were not combating the virus.

According to local media reports, received a total of 5,000 surgical masks while Wuhan Ren'ai and Wuhan Tianyou hospitals that do not treat coronavirus infected patients and have less number of doctors receiver 32,000 masks.

Read: Built-In 10 Days, China's Virus Hospital Takes 1st Patients

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Soars To 360 In China, Confirmed Cases Rise Over 17,000

(With Agency Inputs)

