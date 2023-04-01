Another Earthquake Hits Nepal's Kathmandu; No Reports Of Casualties

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Nepal's capital city Kathmandu on Saturday at 11:12 am. There is no report of any casualties.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 11:12:30 IST, Lat: 27.65 & Long: 85.60, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 28km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck 10 kilometres North West of Kathmandu in Nepal at 3:04 am (IST) on Saturday (April 1), said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake happened at a depth of 25 kilometres. There have been no reports of casualties. The National Center for Seismology shared the news of the earthquake on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Earthquake Jolts Nepal

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 03:04:30 IST, Lat: 27.78 & Long: 85.25, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 10km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal." Earlier, in February, the country had witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 5.2. The quake happened near Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time) on February 22, as per the report of the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 03:04:30 IST, Lat: 27.78 & Long: 85.25, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 10km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yLKqIWmTtG @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/REtikAqdYU — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 31, 2023

Recent earthquakes in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Earthquakes and aftershocks in other South Asian countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan are also very frequent. On March 29, morning at 5:49 am, the National Centre for Seismology reported that Kabul, Afghanistan, was struck by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake monitoring agency, National Center for Seismology, shared on the social media platform that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred at 05:49:06 IST on March 29th, 2023. The earthquake's epicentre was located 85 km east of Kabul, Afghanistan, with a latitude of 34.45 and longitude of 70.13 and a depth of 10 km.

The 4.3 quake comes a week after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing up to 19 people in both countries. According to a government official on Wednesday, that had already claimed nine lives and injured 44 people in northwest Pakistan.