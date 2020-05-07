Hong Kong Tycoon Says Easing Social Distancing Measures Is Good News For Bars, Restaurants

While Hong Kong is easing lockdown restrictions, business leader Allan Zeman reportedly said that the new social distancing measures are good news for bars and restaurants and also a ‘game-changer’ for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. Earlier this week, the Hong Kong authorities announced the lifting of certain social distancing measures, While referring to the new rules, Zeman, the chairman of property developer Lan Kwai Fong Group, reportedly said that the is ‘good news’ for restaurants and bars as they are now allowed to have up to eight sitting at a table.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Zeman said that bookings have started streaming in and have gone up dramatically ever since the government lifted the restrictions. He reportedly said that the ‘spike’ in business could be attributed to people feeling much more comfortable, even while ‘still wearing the masks’. Zeman is known for pushing for the development of his group’s eponymous nightlife and entertainment district.

According to recent data, the dining and entertainment venues have been hit particularly hard by social distancing measures as people stayed indoors instead of flocking to restaurants, bars and cinemas. The data also revealed that the value of restaurants receipts in Hong Kong fell by 31.2 per cent on-year in the first quarter of 2020.

Lockdown measures eased in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, as Hong Kong hasn’t seen any coronavirus case straight for 16 days, Chief Executive Carrie Lam relaxed some of its anti-coronavirus social distancing restrictions. According to an international media outlet, schools in Hong Kong are now allowed to reopen, but in stages. The government is also going to reportedly give a free reusable face mask to every citizen in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

While addressing the daily briefing, Lam said that the masks will be made of copper thread and are called ‘CU masks’ or ‘See you masks’. Furthermore, she added that social distancing measure will remain in place for two more weeks, however, with fewer restrictions. She also informed that schools will be resumed from May 27, with students in the more senior grades at secondary schools returning to schools first, while some younger pupils will follow suit in June.

