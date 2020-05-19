EasyJet Reveals Cyber Attack Disclosed Names, Travel Details Of 9 Million Customers

British budget airline group EasyJet revealed that personal information of 9 million customers has been compromised in a “highly sophisticated” cyber attack. According to media reports, the airline company told the stock market that email addresses and travel details of customers were accessed by the attacker while credit card details of 2,208 customers were exposed.

EasyJet reportedly said that the customers affected by the cyber attack will be contacted by May 26. The airline has not disclosed the day of the attack or for the period personal details remained exposed. EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren issued a statement saying the company taken cybersecurity of its systems seriously.

Lundgren said the firm will be communicating with its customers to remain “extra vigilant” when they receive suspicious emails. He apologised to the customers affected by the incident and assured that the company will continue to invest in protecting customers, systems, and data. The firm has reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), UK’s data regulator.

EasyJet has already been hit hard due to the travel restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic and grounded the majority of its fleet of aircraft from March 24. Lundgren had said that significantly reducing the flying programme is the right thing to do when many countries have issued advice to their citizens not to travel unless it is essential.

Read: COVID-19: Airlines, Regulators Across The World Issue New Measures For Travellers

Call for financial relief

Earlier, the Airports Council International (ACI) World and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had called for immediate financial relief to assist airport operators and airlines amid COVID-19 crisis. In a joint statement, the associations urged the governments to provide the relief which will support the essential connectivity the industry will provide for economic recovery after the crisis subsides.

“The industry is united with governments around the world in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, and, in the face of massive government-imposed travel restrictions,” the statement read.

Read: Brazil's Gol Airline To Receive $412 Million From Boeing For Grounding 737 MAX Plane

(Image: Twitter / @robwooduk)