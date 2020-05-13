COVID-19: US Airlines Instruct Staff Not To Force Passengers To Wear Masks

The top three US Airlines have reportedly instructed their flight attendants not to force any passenger to comply with their new guidelines requiring face coverings but to simply encourage them to do so. American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc have reportedly told the employees that may deny the boarding of passengers not wearing a face mask at the gate and provide masks to the passengers who are not carrying them.

Face masks while onboard

American Airlines reportedly told its pilots in a message explaining the policy that on board and off the gate, the face covering policy becomes more lenient. It added that the role of flight attendants is not to force anyone to wear masks but just to inform them. American Airlines spokesperson, Joshua Freed reportedly said that like other US airlines, American requires passengers to wear face masks while aboard the flight and this requirement is enforced at the gate while boarding. It added that they also remind customers with announcements both during boarding and at departure.

The other two airlines reportedly said that they also have the same policy. These three airlines provide certain exemptions to young children, person with medical conditions or disabilities, and when people are drinking or eating. The report added that if any customer chooses not to wear face masks, then they should not be enforced rather they should be encouraged to not escalate the matter any further.

Texas based American Airlines Inc earlier on March announced that it plans to cut 75 per cent of its international flights through May 6 and ground nearly all of its widebody fleet, a news agency reported. This comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in a global collapse in the travel demand.

The airlines’ cuts include suspending nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America, a news agency reported. According to reports, it operated only two flights to London every day and one flight to Asia every week. However, all the short-haul flights continued as usual.

