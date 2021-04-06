'Eek' COVID-19 Variant Known For Reducing Vaccine Protection found In Japanese Hospitals

Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, April 4, said that about 70% of Coronavirus patients screened at a Tokyo hospital last month had a mutation known to reduce vaccine protection. According to reports, the E484 K mutation, named "Eek" by some scientists, was discovered in ten of fourteen people who tested positive for the virus last month at Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital.

According to the study, 12 of 36 COVID-19 patients carried the mutation in the two months through March, with none of them having recently travelled abroad or documenting contact with people who had. On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he would increase emergency measures as required to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections, citing concerns about the spread of virus mutations.

Prior to the start of the summer Olympics in July, Japan is dealing with a COVID-19 resurgence, with large-scale vaccinations of the general population yet to begin. According to reports, 355 new infections were registered in Tokyo on Sunday.

Reports said health officials have been concerned about an increase in mutations among those who have recently tested positive in the Osaka region. The variant, which has been identified in the United Kingdom, is thought to be highly transmissible. However, Hospital officials, where the patients were tested, have not made any official statement related to the British Strain carrier. On Sunday, 594 new coronavirus cases were reported in Osaka, up from a previous high of 666 recorded the day before. As per the reports, different strains of the virus have appeared all over the world since last year, including the E484 K mutation, which has been found in an increasing number of cases in Tokyo.

