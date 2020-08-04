Elections Could Provide Window To Reduce Iran-US Tensions, Think Tank Proposes Phased Plan

The upcoming United States Presidential election would give a brief window for US and Iran to ease dangerous tension, a Washington based think tank said. In its report, the Bipartisan Centre for a New American Society also proposed new a phased pathway to resuming talks on regional security and Iranian nuclear programme. This report comes just a week after Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei ruled out negotiations on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Tensions between US and Iran first escalated when American President Donald Trump withdrew from 2015 Iran nuclear deal and imposed robust sanctions on the Islamic republic. A resumption of U.S. sanctions has battered Iran’s economy and pushed Tehran to breach restraints designed to block nuclear weapons development. Earlier this year, both the powers almost entered a war after a drone strike by the US killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Read: COVID 19: Data Leak Claims Iran Covering Up Deaths, Read Shocking Details

Read: Iran's Stock Market Hits Record High Amid Battered Economy

However, the report, which was co-authored by an informal advisor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, asserts that the upcoming election period could provide a window to soften the blow, for both US, which is scheduled to have its elections in November this year and Iran which would hold vote sometimes in 2021.

The Phased de-escalation.

Though the prospects of its implementation appear bleak, the phase de-escalation plan advises the president to re-enter the nuclear deal. In addendum, it also suggests Washington to grant Tehran limited sanction relief and commit to regional calm to calm. That relief would involve “modest, unilateral confidence-building measures” including ending Trump’s ban on travel from Iran and steps to ensure U.S. sanctions do not impede Tehran’s ability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition all the aforementioned, it also suggests the US to devise a long term strategy to deal with Iran, which could be done in consultation with Congress, European and Middle-eastern allies, China and Russia. Apart from this, the reports also suggests Washington convene separate international talks with Iran on regional stability and the nuclear issue, including time-bound, restraints on Iran’s programme.

Read: COVID 19: Data Leak Claims Iran Covering Up Deaths, Read Shocking Details

Read: Iran Hits Hawkish US Expert With Symbolic Sanctions