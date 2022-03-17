Eleven-year-old Boy From Iceland Wants To Be Called 'Lord', Buys Land In Scotland

An 11-year-old boy from Iceland's Reykjavík wants to live his dream of being called 'Lord'. Arnaldur Kjárr Arnþórsson was so determined about his dream that he bought a piece of land in Scotland to get a position. “I bought the land just for the title,” he said, as reported by Iceland Monitor. “Now, I have the right to ask people to call me ‘Lord’ — Lord Arnaldur Kjárr.”, he continues. Arnaldur then narrated how the idea flashed, “I was watching the YouTube video and saw some rag dolls calling themselves 'Lord' as they owned land in Scotland. However, I found this very interesting, and it made me, too, want to buy land there. I started googling and found a great Valentine’s Day deal with an 80 per cent discount. It was a great deal".

How did Arnaldur get an idea of becoming 'Lord'?

As Iceland Monitor reports, he said that the land he owns is four square feet and he paid USD40 for it. Although, Arnaldur addressed his idea to his parents asking them, "I’m going to buy land in Scotland!” “Can you afford it?” they replied. “Yes, we’ll make it happen!”, he answered as per Iceland Monitor. According to Iceland Monitor, the boy showed the journalist place of land he purchased, while his mother, Elísabet Ólafsdóttir was still doubtful if he really owned a land. When Arnaldur expressed his goal was just to get the title, the journalist asks his mother, “Do you have any choice but to address him ‘Lord’?” She admits she has no choice.

Furthermore, Arnaldur admits, that being a lord in Iceland is of little significance. “It’s mostly fun,” he expressed. “Most of my friends still call me Arnaldur". He believes that living in Scotland for a short while will be interesting, giving him a chance to tell people he is a lord. “Iceland, though, will always be my place, unless I find a way to visit Valhalla, without being dead.” Arnaldur is very interested in Norse mythology as per Iceland Monitor.

Image: Instagram/@beddarinn