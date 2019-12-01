Research Reveals That Elizabeth I Translated Tacticus Into English

Recent research has revealed the 16th Century Queen of England and Ireland, Elizabeth I, to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus. The text described the high politics, treachery, and debauchery of the Roman elite and is considered one of the highest literary works. The finding is based on the analysis of handwriting, her style of writing and the type of paper used. The first book of Tacitus’s Annals was translated in the 16th century and written in an elegant italic hand on ruled paper.

John-Mark Philo, an honourary fellow in English studies at the University of East Anglia who wrote The Review of English Studies mentioned in it that the manuscript translation of Tacitus Annales now preserved at Lambeth Palace Library is the work of Elizabeth I.

The work of Tacticus and Elizabeth's contribution

An ancient historian of the Roman Empire, Tacticus portrayed Tiberius and Nero as tyrants in his work. He also related the debauchery and corruption of the empire’s rulers in his book. He was one of the earliest Greek writers on the art of war and is credited as the first author to provide a complete guide to securing military communications.

Philo wrote that Elizabeth went to some lengths to retain the density of Tacitus’s prose and his celebrated brevity. She stuck to the specific variances of Latin syntax with remarkable commitment. Even if it meant it would made it a little more harder to understand in English.

About Elizabeth I

Elizabeth I was Queen of England and Ireland from 17 November 1558 until her death on 24 March 1603. She was the last of the five monarchs of the House of Tudor. Her childhood was full of trials as she had to deal with the disgrace and death of her mother, and persecution under her half-sister Mary I. She ascended to the throne at the age of 25. Also known as the "Virgin Queen", Elizabeth ruled from 1558 to 1603, saw off a Spanish attempt to defeat England, and never married nor named a successor.

