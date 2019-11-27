The Crown: Season 4 To See Claire Foy Reprising Her Character Queen Elizabeth?

A new picture from the sets of Netflix's The Crown is taking the internet by storm. In the picture, Claire Foy is seen wearing a white dress and a pearl necklace. Reportedly, the picture recreates the 21st birthday speech of Queen Elizabeth II. According to media reports, Claire Foy will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of The Crown.

Claire Foy, to reprise her role in The Crown Season 4?

According to media reports, Claire Foy is all set to reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth in the fourth Season of Netflix's The Crown. Rumour mills have that Foy will be seen in the flashback sequences of the series, which might feature on the fourth season of The Crown. Though no official announcement has been made from the makers, the news of Claire's return has surely amped up the expectation of The Crown fans.

Audience express displeasure over Season 3's star cast

Claire Foy was replaced by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, in the third season of The Crown. Director Peter Morgan in a recent media interview revealed that he cast Colman because she looks very young to play a middle-aged queen and that he did not want her to try silly makeup to look older. He added that he was optimistic about his decision to cast Olivia as Queen Elizabeth II. The audience is reportedly not liking the cast changes in The Crown. An online portal claims that a viewer tweeted that Colman lacked the 'finesse and weight' required for the character of Queen.



