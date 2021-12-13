Elon Musk Becomes TIME's Person Of The Year 2021, Named 'most Influential'

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk has been named the ‘Person of The Year 2021’ by Time Magazine on Monday. The billionaire took over the title from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who received the title last year. In the official announcement, Time has noted that the richest man in the world does not own a house and recently, he has been selling off his fortune.

The magazine said, “The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons.”

“An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops,” it added.

Just earlier this month, Musk fulfilled his pledge to “own no home” as he sold his California mansion for $30 million on 2 December. According to Daily Mail, Musk sold his Silicon Valley estate for $7.5 million less than the original $37.5 million first listed in June. He was struggling to sell the home as he listed his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough three times before finding a buyer.

Vaccine scientists named Heroes of the year 2021

Apart from naming Elon Musk as the person of the Year 2021, Time Magazine also announced on Monday that Vaccine scientists are ‘Heroes of The Year 2021.’ Noting the crucial battle to determine medication and vaccine jabs when the world was hit by an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the magazine stated that the vaccines which first arrested the spread of Coronavirus were never a foregone conclusion which was based on understanding the inner workings of the virus.

The magazine stated, “There were times in their careers when, deep in the work that would ultimately rescue humanity, Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman felt as though the problems they faced were ones they alone cared about solving. But exposing the inner workings of how viruses survive and thrive is what made the COVID-19 vaccines possible.”

(IMAGE: AP)