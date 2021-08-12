Elon Musk Meets Brandenburg Economic Min, State Leaders Over Construction Of ‘gigafactory’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, August 11, met Jorg Steinbach, Minister for Economy, Labour and Energy of the State of Brandenburg. The latter posted a picture of Musk along with the tweet in which he shared the details of the meeting. Steinbach in his tweet also mentioned that the meeting was attended by Brandenburg's Minister-President Hubert Dietmar Woidke, as well.

Musk meets Brandenburg leadership

Taking to Twitter, Jorg Steinbach stated that he had an evening meeting with Elon Musk, Hubert Dietmar Woidke and co-workers on both sides. Steinbach informed that during the meeting, they "discussed remaining tasks to be carried out." He ended the tweet by thanking Musk and his "great family" for his visit.

Sehr entspanntes abendliches Treffen mit @elonmusk, #DWoidke und mir, sowie Mitarbeitern auf beiden Seiten. Wir haben uns vertrauensvoll über die noch anstehenden Aufgaben ausgetauscht. Danke für den Besuch der ganzen Familie, Elon! @Stk_Brandenburg pic.twitter.com/gk8AFKpSVQ — Jörg Steinbach (@joergstb) August 11, 2021

Why did the meeting take place?

During the meeting with Brandenburg leadership, Musk must have discussed the remaining tasks necessary for making Giga Berlin operational, reported Teslarati. As per the report, the videos taken of Giga Berlin's stamping section suggests that Tesla's factory in Germany might be ready to go. Reportedly, Model Y bodies have also been sighted on the factory's site. As per the report, Elon Musk’s meeting with Steinbach comes days ahead of Armin Laschet’s planned visit to Giga Berlin.

Reportedly, the opposition against Gigafactory Berlin appears to be at a steady decline. Environment Minister Axel Vogel on August 11, at the State Parliament’s Environment Committee, informed that the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment (LfU) has received only 44 objections against the latest plans for Giga Berlin, reported Teslarati. As per the report, when Tesla plans were published last year, a total of 373 objections had been received.

Reportedly, 44 objections have been raised against Giga Berlin as a response to the renewed public display of the facility’s plans. The deadline for objections does not end until August 19, 2021, which means that the people still have time to submit their objections. It is reported that after August 19, the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment would decide if the project needs another public hearing.

(IMAGE: AP)