X Æ A-12 Musk: Elon Musk just 'revealed' The Name Of His Newborn Son with Grimes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes has given birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday. Musk made the announcement on Twitter when a user asked him about the news on his baby. Musk confirmed that it is a baby boy and both mother and baby are 'healthy and good'.

While the SpaceX CEO has not provided any other details on his child, a user asked him about the name, to which Musk responded in his characteristically cryptic and witty style. He said that his child will be named 'X Æ A-12 Musk'.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

This is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five sons, all from his first wife Justine Musk. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced she was pregnant in January on Instagram. Musk has been dating the Canadian musician and producer since 2018. The couple first made headlines and took everyone to surprise when they appeared together at the MET Gala in 2018 with Grimes wearing a choker shaped like the Tesla logo.

Grimes, who dropped her fifth album “Miss Anthropocene” in February, had then opened up about her pregnancy and described how she feels "woefully ill-prepared." Taking to Instagram, she asked for pregnancy advice and apologized to fans for not promoting her album.

"This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second-trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz [sic], " Grimes wrote. Despite the complications, the pop star mentioned that "it's been good too."

Elon musk and coronavirus pandemic

The Tesla CEO has been downplaying the coronavirus pandemic for a long time, the disease which has claimed thousands of lives in the United States alone. It was reported that the SpaceX CEO, in a memo to his employees, said they were far less likely to die of coronavirus than car crashes adding that he doesn’t think COVID-19 is among the “top 100 health risks in the United States”. On March 6, Tesla CEO took to Twitter to call the panic around the disease as dumb after which netizens lashed out at him reminding him of his "privilege".

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

He has since continued his crusade undaunted, emerging as one of the strongest industry proponents for the re-opening of the US economy.

