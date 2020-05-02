Elon Musk Says He Will Sell 'almost All Physical Possessions', Netizens Are Confused

Tesla CEO and Space X owner, Elon Musk took the internet by storm on May 1 by posting on Twitter that he would sell “almost all physical possessions” including his own home. Not only has this ‘out of the blue’ social media post by Musk confused the internet users, but it also led someone of them to believe “he’s drunk”. Even though the Space X owner, himself has not clarified the context, but Musk then posted that his girlfriend, musician Grimes is mad at him to which she reacted "omg". Musk then again replied to her by saying "haha".

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The second tweet by Elon also received a hilarious reply by none other than his girlfriend Grimes. Take a look at her reaction:

'Completely loses it'

One internet user among many who were trying to speculate the reason behind the tweet said, "Is this the moment when Musk completely loses his mind?". While several others took the opportunity to mock the Tesla CEO about having "too much money", few wished to confirm, "are you sure?". Some netizens even volunteered to take either Musk's car or house. The founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON and current CEO of BitTorrent, Justin Sun even advised Tesla CEO to "buy Bitcoin".

Is this the moment? The moment I've been waiting for?

The very public demise of Elon Musk, where he finally completely loses it and everyone sees him for the douche he really is? — Eris Strigh (@tinydoomfists) May 1, 2020

Good. You can use the money to buy the ventilators that you promised California. — Sergio Siano 🦺 (@SergioJSiano) May 1, 2020

Elon, it’s time to take a break from Twitter — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) May 1, 2020

will you keep your tesla? if not i’ll take it — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) May 1, 2020

Because a world ending asteroid is the same as a flu virus that is mostly dangerous to boomers. pic.twitter.com/agdwlFkKWu — TheGabller (@TGGabller) May 1, 2020

Can I buy your up dog — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) May 1, 2020

I am accepting donations — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 1, 2020

