Elon Musk Says He Will Sell 'almost All Physical Possessions', Netizens Are Confused

Rest of the World News

Tesla CEO & Space X owner Elon Musk took the internet by storm by posting on Twitter that he would sell “almost all physical possessions” including his house.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and Space X owner, Elon Musk took the internet by storm on May 1 by posting on Twitter that he would sell “almost all physical possessions” including his own home. Not only has this ‘out of the blue’ social media post by Musk confused the internet users, but it also led someone of them to believe “he’s drunk”. Even though the Space X owner, himself has not clarified the context, but Musk then posted that his girlfriend, musician Grimes is mad at him to which she reacted "omg". Musk then again replied to her by saying "haha".

The second tweet by Elon also received a hilarious reply by none other than his girlfriend Grimes. Take a look at her reaction: 

Read - Tesla Shares Slide In Wake Of Tweet By CEO Musk

Read - Elon Musk Insists For Freedom From Lockdown Amid COVID-19, Gets Schooled By Doctor

'Completely loses it'

One internet user among many who were trying to speculate the reason behind the tweet said, "Is this the moment when Musk completely loses his mind?". While several others took the opportunity to mock the Tesla CEO about having "too much money", few wished to confirm, "are you sure?". Some netizens even volunteered to take either Musk's car or house. The founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON and current CEO of BitTorrent, Justin Sun even advised Tesla CEO to "buy Bitcoin".

Read - Elon Musk Announces Success Of Cryogenic Proof Test Of Starship Prototype SN4

Read - Elon Musk Accused Of Stealing Dog's Photo, Comedian Asks For A Car As Compensation

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories