Elon Musk Says 'accumulating Resources For Better Life' After Sanders 'immoral' Remark

Days after the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos rejected the invite by US Senator and Chairman of Senate Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders for a hearing on income inequality in the US, the latter last week took a dig at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Sanders referring to the wealth earned by Musk said that such accumulation of revenue is immoral.



Taking it to Twitter, Sanders wrote:



Musk immediately addressed the remarks raised by Sanders calling the former "immoral" and clarified that his actions in the vast stream of technology are to help make human life multi-planetary. He tweeted:



Musk ranked 2nd richest individual in the world after Bezos

Musk according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index is currently the world's second-richest individual after Jeff Bezos who is leading the chart by being first. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sanders had invited Amazon's Bezos to a hearing on the rising "income inequality" in the US, where he sought the latter's explanation on his denial over "the economic dignity that workers at Amazon deserve in Bessemer who wish to form a labour's union."



The office of Bezos however responded to Sander's invitation by stating "We fully endorse Senator Sanders' efforts to reduce income inequality with legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour for all workers as we did for ours in 2018." The office had also confirmed that Bezos would not be able to appear for the hearing.

