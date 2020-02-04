Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites 'changing The Night Sky', Astronomers Claim

Astronomers have recently accused SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of 'changing the night sky' for his own personal ambition. Several satellites have recently been launched into space as part of SpaceX's Starlink project. Astronomers are claiming that these new satellites are an immense source of light pollution.

Mass-produced satellites

According to reports, the recently launched satellites are a part of the company's Starlink project that aims to build a vast broadband internet business by deploying hundreds of satellites in the short span of a year. The official Starlink website states that all the launched satellites will make up a constellation that is produced by thousands of mass-produced small satellites. These small satellites will work alongside ground transceivers.

According to reports, Astronomer Daniel Caton claims that the satellites launched by SpaceX as a part of the Starlink project are 99 per cent brighter than normal satellites and therefore jeopardize the view of the night sky from Earth.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch 1,500 satellites this year and then the final number of Starlink satellites will be 12,000. Other corporations like Amazon, OneWeb etc are also attempting to replicate the feat achieved by Musk's company, which is to create a dense mega-constellation in the near future.

Starlink project

Starlink, according to reports, is a satellite constellation that is being constructed by SpaceX. Once completed, the project will provide satellite internet access. SpaceX plans to also sell some of the satellites to be used in military, scientific, exploratory purposes.