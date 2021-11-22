Elon Musk's SpaceX Starts Hiring For Starlink In India, Know Requirements & Other Details

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has started recruiting people for its subsidiary in India. Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX Sanjay Bhargava announced the news of recruitment on his LinkedIn page. In the post, he said, “I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary.”

The chief of Starlink in India has shared a post on LinkedIn, where he revealed the job descriptions for roles of Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant in India. In the post, he informed that the position of Executive Assistant is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation is a technical position. He further said that the candidates must read the job descriptions carefully and “apply there itself.” Furthermore, he mentioned, “Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed.”

Requirement for the two positions

As per the website of SpaceX, the qualifications needed for applying for the position of Director Rural Transformation, India is Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or other engineering field. The applicant must have more than 10 years of experience with development work in "large companies, communities and associated stakeholders."

For the position of Executive Assistant, India, the candidate is required to have Bachelor's degree and over 3 years experience in providing support at an executive level. Moreover, experience with Microsoft Office applications and project management software tools is required for this position. Both the applicants need to be a citizen of India or must be currently residing in India.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk's Starlink company officially registered its business in India. Bhargava announced the news on November 1. Taking to LinkedIn, Bhargava revealed that the company, named Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL), now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India and can now apply for licenses and bank accounts in the country. His post read,

Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India, The name is SSCPL - Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. Happy Birthday, SSCPL. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts, etc.

Image: AP/Unsplash