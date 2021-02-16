Emmanuel Macron's Anti-extremism Bill Triggers Protest Ahead Of Vote In Parliament

Protesters gathered on the streets of France on Tuesday ahead of the controversial vote on the separatism bill, which critics argue is anti-Muslim and shall not be passed. Dozens of activists came out on the streets of Paris demanding the French government withdraw the bill. The draft bill was introduced by French President Emmanuel Macron last year after a series of attacks by radical Islamists rocked the country. The government has said the bill is important because it intends to protect French values, including secularism and harmony.

What's in the bill?

The bill will allow law enforcement agencies to quickly detain a person spreading online hate. The bill will enable agencies to charge a person with online hate speech law, which will be punishable by up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros. The bill aims to tackle polygamy by preventing foreign nationals from obtaining French citizenship with more than one spouse. The bill will ban the wearing of hijab in private and public offices. The bill will make threatening or intimidating elected officials punishable by five years of imprisonment and 75,000 euros fine.

The bill will also allow French authorities to shut down places of worship found to be propagating hate. It will allow agencies to control foreign funding of religious institutions in France. The proposed bill will also make it illegal for doctors to give virginity certificates to females, making it punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and 15,000 euros fine. Homeschooling will also be banned for pupils over the age of three.

French lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament will vote on the draft bill on Tuesday, which is expected to pass given the majority enjoyed by Macron's ruling party. After the bill is passed in the lower house, it will go to the Senate, where lawmakers will extensively debate and possibly bring some amendments before sending it to the president for final approval.

