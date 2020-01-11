Employees Sue Facebook For Allegedly Monitoring Their Toilet Breaks

Facebook has been sued by its employees for allegedly monitoring their breaks, even when they to go to the toilet, according to international media reports. The news broke out from Facebook's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland where a lot of employees working as content moderators have alleged working in a strict environment under their senior managers tracking their time for toilet breaks. They required the employees to log in and out every time they leave their desks.

Spokesperson defends the company

The employees in question worked as content moderators and were in charge of sensitive, illegal, pornographic or child abuse content. A company spokesperson defending the company said that the news is false and no employee has been monitored or any restriction on the breaks that they take. The official added that the system which is placed there is to assist plan "staffing schedules" and make sure that the employees get time for their training and "well-being breaks".

Ministry of Justice in Brazil slaps lawsuit

The Ministry of Justice in Brazil slapped the US tech giant Facebook Inc with a hefty charge of 6.6 million reais ($1.6 million) on December 31 for improperly sharing user data with apps. This comes after the ministry clarifies that their consumer protection department has found that data from 443,000 Facebook users was shared with an app called "thisisyourdigitallife". The ministry in a statement asserted that the data was being shared for "questionable" purposes.

Facebook in an email response to the ministry said that they are evaluating its legal options regarding the case. The ministry accused Facebook, the world's largest social networking site, for not providing users with adequate information regarding default privacy settings. They said that the data related to "friends" and "friends of friends" has particularly not been mentioned by Facebook. Furthermore, the ministry of justice also revealed that they had launched a probe into data breach following the Cambridge Analytica case in 2018. As per reports, Facebook has only 10 days to appeal the decision and the fine should be paid within 30 days.

