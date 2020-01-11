Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. Here is everything to know about Anusha Dandekar-

All you need to know about Anusha Dandekar

Family Life

Anusha Dandekar was born on January 09, 1982, in Khartoum, Sudan to a Maharashtrian family. Her parents, Shashidhar and Sulabha Dandekar originally hail from Pune, India. She and her sisters, actress and model Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar grew up in Kingsgrove, New South Wales, a suburb of Sydney, Australia. Reportedly, the three sisters are very close to each other.

Anusha is in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra. The two have been together for several years now and are expected to tie the knot soon. Take a look at some of their adorable pictures:

Career

In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.

In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards. In 2014, Dandekar was a judge on India's Next Top Model alongside model-actress Lisa Haydon. In 2012, she made her music debut with single Better Than Your Ex. The song was released in June 2012.

A fashion icon, Dandekar has also graced the covers of popular magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen. She has also endorsed the brands like Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans.

In 2016, the model started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017 she even became a mentor on a show India’s Next Top Model (cycle 3), which is aired on MTV India.

