Endangered Javan Rhino Calves Spotted In Indonesia Raising Hopes For Long-term Survival

In a rare sighting, two Javan rhinoceros calves were captured on camera at an Indonesian National Park, according to the country’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Javan rhinoceros, also known as Sunda rhinoceros are a very rare species and were once thought to be extinct. At present, the species is categorized as critically endangered in the IUCN list. Ujung Kulon, situated on the western tip of Java is the last remaining habitat for the endangered species.

Meanwhile, the pair of rhinos ranging from three months to one year was caught by camera traps that lay in the Ujung Kulon National Park back in March. The park which comprises 5,100 hectares of lush rainforests and freshwater streams houses just 73 of the rare mammals in total.

The Javan rhinos differ in appearance from other members of the Rhinocerotidae family. They have a fold of skin making folds of loose skin giving them the appearance of wearing armour plating. In the recent past, the south-Asian species have dwindled in number due to rampant poaching for horns and other body parts.

Good news for Javan rhinos! 2020 marked 20 years since the last Javan rhino was poached in Ujung Kulon National Park – the only place on Earth Javan rhinos are found – and two Javan rhinos were born, signalling hope for the future! https://t.co/Ue0p36XqDI pic.twitter.com/ODXnRbQDzU — Save the Rhino (@savetherhino) June 10, 2021

Rhino calves born

Just a day ago, a zoo in Florida marked another good news as it announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help species. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park told AP the baby was born to a 20-year-old rhino named Alake last week. The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mother are healthy and doing well. “The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother,” the zoo said in a statement later.

The zoo says the white rhino population had dropped in the early 20th century to between 50 and 200, but conservation efforts made the population increase to 20,400 in Africa. White rhinos are still classified as near-threatened because of habitat loss and poaching for their horns.

Image: Ministry of Environment and Forestry