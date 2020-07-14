Ethiopia's Disputed Dam Reservoir Begins To Swell, See Satellite Images

New satellite images show that the reservoir behind the disputed hydroelectric dam in Ethiopia is beginning to fill, which the country along with Sudan and Egypt had agreed to refrain from doing so before reaching an agreement. According to experts, the dam could be filling by unseasonal rain waters instead of government action, however, the report has not been confirmed yet. The latest images come as Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, all three Nile states ended talks on Monday without any deal.

Read: Egypt's President Says Country Committed To Diplomatic Path Over Ethiopia Dam Crisis

According to reports, the satellite images were captured on July 9 by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite. Ethiopia had earlier said that it would begin filling the reservoir of the dam this month even without an agreement as it believes the dam to be a necessity for the electrification and development of the country. The disputed dam is being built along the 6,600-kilometre-long Nile river, which is a lifeline for the 10 countries it passes through as it supplies them with water and electricity.

Read: Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Return To Talks Over Disputed Dam

The dispute

Ethiopia's $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is under construction since 2011 near its border with Sudan and is expected to make the country's Africa's biggest power exporter. Egypt is seeking an agreement that would guarantee minimum flows to the country before the project starts operating. The Nile is the only freshwater source for Egypt, which is why the country wants a deal with Ethiopia before the project starts so that any dispute in the future is resolved in line with the agreement.

Read: Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia Won't Fill Disputed Dam Before Accord

Earlier in February talks between Egypt and Ethiopia in Washington ended without an agreement following which the latest round began on June 9 via video-conferencing. The United States, European Union, and South Africa had been acting as observers during the talks between the irrigation and water ministers from the three Nile basin countries. Sudan and Egypt view the dam as a threat due to the dangers it poses to their essential water supplies.

Read: Nile States End Talks On Africa's Largest Dam With No Deal

(Image Credit: AP)

