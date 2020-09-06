Tokyo: Ethnic Mongolians Protest Against China's Move Mandating Mandarin Language Edu

Ethnic Mongolians living in Japan were seen protesting in front of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo against the policy to forcible push Mandarin language education in inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in northern China. About 15-20 people joined the protest on Saturday to raise their disagreement. This new policy has invited a lot of conflicts between China and ethnic Mongolians.

Anti-China protest in Tokyo

These anti-China protests in inner Mongolia have been ongoing since a new policy aiming to push Mandarin language education across the region sparked tension among the country's ethnic Mongols. This new policy has invited a lot of disagreement as the natives see it as a move to erase their culture. Since then, thousands of students in inner Mongolia have taken to streets during the past one week to participate in a rally against Beijing's three-year plan to push Mandarin language education across the whole northern regions and strike out local history, literature and ethnic textbooks in favour of national course books.

READ | 'Situation At LAC Unprecedented, Business Cannot Be As Usual,' Says Foreign Secretary

As per the local media reports, parents living in Inner Mongolia has refused to send their children to school in protest of the new policy. The activists say that under the rule of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party has decided to promote Mandarin and force the country's ethnic minorities to adopt a uniform Chinese language and identity. The latest move rolled out by the Xi Jinping's government has raised a fear in people's mind that soon the minority language will fade.

READ | Biden Campaign Pipes Up Against China On Uighurs; Accuses Trump Of Condoning Genocide

China accused of practicing genocide

Earlier, a few days ago Joe Biden's campaign issued a statement accusing the Chinese government of practicing 'genocide' over Uighurs and other minority ethnic groups in the northwest region. However, China has strongly denied all the allegations of being engaged in human rights abuse. Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson also blamed Donald Trump for condoning the genocide treatment of Uighurs by China.

China blamed for COVID-19 spread

US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed around 883,942 lakh people globally and over 192,820 in the US, his spokesperson has said.

READ | China Urges India To Stop Banning Chinese Mobile Apps Under 'national Security' Concern

India-China tensions at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in a violent faceoff which took place on June 15 at Galwan Valley. As per Chinese media, the Chinese PLA also suffered casualties. Later on August 29 and 30, Chinese troops violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talk regarding LAC dispute. As per the official statement issued by the Defence Ministry, "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground." Amid the rising tensions between India and China, the central government has banned so far 224 Chinese mobile applications including PUBG and Tik Tok.

China urges Indian govt to rectify discriminatory practices of blocking Chinese Mobile Apps with excuse of "national security" which violate WTO rules, provide open, fair & impartial business environment, & return to right path of win-win cooperation: Spox, Chinese Embassy, India pic.twitter.com/feauMqtieF — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

READ | Trump Holds China Responsible For Coronavirus Deaths, Says WH