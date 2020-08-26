Biden Campaign Pipes Up Against China On Uighurs; Accuses Trump Of Condoning Genocide

Joe Biden's campaign issued a statement on Tuesday that accused the Chinese government of practicing 'genocide' over Uighurs and other minority ethnic groups in the northwest region. However, China has strongly denied all the allegations of being engaged in human rights abuse. Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson also blamed Donald Trump for condoning the genocide treatment of Uighurs by China.

'The unspeakable oppression of Uighurs'

Joe Biden's spokesperson Andrew Bates in a statement on August 25 blamed China for oppressing Uighurs and other minority groups by 'genocide'. Bates further said, Joe Biden "stands against it in the strongest terms."

China rejected all the allegations and in response to that Biden campaign asserted that the US government only adopts the formal label when it has enough evidence to understand the crime. There are many reports from journalists, former detainees, NGOs which clearly reveal China's repression against Uighurs, informed Bates. There have been reports of arbitrary detentions, brainwashing, forced sterilization and mass surveillance which has been labelled as 'domestic genocide' by the experts.

Donald Trump accused of condoning genocide

Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson said, “The unspeakable oppression that Uighurs and other ethnic minorities have suffered at the hands of China’s authoritarian government is genocide and Joe Biden stands against it in the strongest terms. If the Trump administration does indeed choose to call this out for what it is, as Joe Biden already did, the pressing question is what will Donald Trump do to take action. He must also apologize for condoning this horrifying treatment of Uighurs."

During a recent interview, Donald Trump said that he held off on imposing sanctions against Chinese officials who were involved in the mass detention camps as it would infuriate the Chinese and also interfere in any US-China deal. The former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton asserted in his book that the US President has encouraged Xi Jinping to build mass detention camps in 2019. Trump has rejected all the allegations made against him. The 2020 US elections are to be held on November 3, and the RNC to formally nominate is currently ongoing.

Picture credit: AP