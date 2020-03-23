EU To Start Membership Talks With Albania, North Macedonia

The European Union is set to begin talks with Albania and North Macedonia about membership of the European Union. According to reports, there was a unanimous decision by the union’s 27 members regarding the memberships. The vote took place on March 23 and it is expected that the details will be finalized this week.

Last bastions of opposition no more

France and Netherlands have repeatedly voiced objections to the membership of the two Western Balkan nations giving their track records regarding democracy and fighting corruption. As per reports, the members were also fearful of allowing new members to join the union during a time when Brexit threatened the bloc’s cohesion.

France and Netherlands objections to Albania and North Macedonia joining EU as member states have reduced in recent weeks, and even though Europe has become the new epicentre of the deadly coronavirus the call for Albania and North Macedonia to become members of the European Union. Greece was the last nation to show opposition to Albania’s inclusion into the bloc. The decision has to be unanimous. But as pre-reports Greece agreed to the inclusion after the latest draft included stronger language on protecting national minorities in Albania.

Albania which is officially known as the Republic of Albania is a country in Southeast Europe and is located on the Adriatic and Ionian Seas which is within the Mediterranean Sea. Albania shares land borders with Montenegro to the northwest, Kosovo to the northeast, North Macedonia in the East and Greece in the south. Albania is a member of multiple international organizations like the United Nations, World Bank, NATO and etc.

North Macedonia which is officially known as the Republic of North Macedonia is a country in the Balkan Peninsula in South-East Europe. It gained its independence in 1991 and is one of the successor states of Yugoslavia. North Macedonia is a landlocked country.

