WHO Calls For 'boldest Actions' In All European Countries To Battle Coronavirus

The Work Health Organisation (WHO) regional office on March 17 said that there is a need for bold measures in all the European countries. While speaking at a press conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge called Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic. Previously, WHO Director-General had also called Europe the epicentre as more cases were being reported every day in the continent than they were in China.

Kluge said, “Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat”.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Europe. France joined Italy and Spain in imposing restrictions and dozens of countries have also closed borders, ordered curfews and banned most public events. As per reports, Spain and Russia also sealed off their borders and, on the other hand, Germany also severely restricted crossings.

'Simple message'

At a conference in Geneva, Tedros said that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly virus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. Tedros said that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

WHO chief said, “But the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission. And to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded.

He added, "And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected. We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case.”

