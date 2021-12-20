EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Warns Russia Against 'excluding' Bloc From Security Talks

Amid soaring tension between Russia and Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, warned that Moscow may try to keep the European Union out of talks on security guarantees. He stated that Russia's ultimate goals are unclear, except that it is trying to threaten and weaken Ukraine. "Various scenarios are possible. We can't rule out Russia's desire to use the crisis as leverage for its declared goal of reshaping Europe's security framework while simultaneously excluding Europeans from the discussion," Borrell stated on his blog as reported by Sputnik.

The EU's foreign policy chief also stressed that any Russian move against Ukraine's sovereignty would have severe consequences, and expressed optimism that the United States will not allow Brussels to be excluded from security negotiations. Any discussion of the European security architecture must include the EU, he added. Earlier on Friday, December 17, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented a draft proposal on security assurances between Russia and the United States, as well as to NATO countries in Europe.

The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the United States and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. "It is obvious that the EU must be included in such conversations," Borrell remarked. He also referred to the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter, as well as the principles of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which he believes must be applied when dealing with Russia on security issues. In his blog post, Borrell stated that he would be revising the Strategic Compass, the EU's new defence plan, and that a revised version will be released next month, reported the news agency.

Russia pushed 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border: US

It is pertinent to mention here that the security concerns have become a vital issue in the context of escalating tensions around Ukraine, with reports claiming that Russia has placed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border and is preparing for an attack early next year. However, Moscow denies any intention of attacking Ukraine and dismisses Western concerns as a "propaganda campaign."

Image: AP