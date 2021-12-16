Russia Says Its Handover Of Security Guarantees To US Step Towards 'substantive Dialogue'

Russia's handover on security guarantees to the US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried is a step towards launching a substantive dialogue on the matter, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday. Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube that Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov handed over the security proposal to the US side which is based on the statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. She stated that Russia is “ready” for substantive work.

"Ryabkov handed over our security proposals to the US side ... They are formulated on the basis of the statements made by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] ... We are ready for substantive work on key issues that concern both the peoples of our countries and the entire international community," Zakharova told the Youtube show as per Sputnik.

The Russian diplomat also added Moscow is seeking constructive world on security guarantees with the West even though the existing disagreements between both sides. Zakharova’s remarks came as tensions continue to escalate on Russia’s border with Ukraine with the US, UK and other nations warning Moscow against invading Ukraine. However, Russia is seeking ‘guarantees’ that NATO will not include Ukraine as its member which would result in the eastward expansion of NATO forces.

Earlier, on December 15, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that Moscow had shared its proposal on European security and she will take the ideas to Washington.

UK PM warns Russia of ‘serious consequences’

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “deep concern” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow building up its troops presence on the border with Ukraine. As tensions continue to increase on the Russia-Ukraine border triggering concerns over Moscow’s invasion, Johnson and Putin spoke on Monday with the British PM reiterating the need to de-escalate the tensions through diplomatic means. However, Johnson also warned Putin of “significant consequences” of any “destabilising action” by Russia. Johnson also pledged the buildup of NATO forces in the EU's periphery 'if Russia invades Ukraine'.

Ukraine, which shares borders with the European Union (EU) and Russia, is a former Soviet republic and shares deep social and cultural ties with Moscow. However, Moscow continues to seek guarantees against the eastward expansion of NATO and the deployment of weapons near its borders. While Putin stiffened his stance over the situation in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday warned Russia of “serious consequences” if it invades Ukraine.

(IMAGE: AP)