EU Leaders To Set New Emissions Reduction Target For 2030 By December

During a summit of the European Union on October 15, leaders discussed epidemiological situation, relations with the United Kingdom and climate change. Regarding climate change, the EU decided to increase its ambition for the coming decade in order to meet their objective of climate neutrality by the year 2050. There was a discussion on ‘Stepping up Europe’s 2030 climate ambition’, and the EU's executive, the European Commission said that there is a need to cut emissions by 55 per cent by the year 2030.

EU members come together to work on climate

Leaders urged all other parties to submit an updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) and also underline the importance of ‘strong coordinated action through active European climate diplomacy’. This was done because the Commission has decided to further discuss the issue during its meeting in December where a new emissions reduction target for 2030 will be set and also where the EU will submit its updated NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The EU leaders believe that an updated gold should be given collectively in the most ‘cost-effective manner’.

According to the reports by consilium.europa.eu, “all relevant EU legislation and policies need to contribute to the new 2030 target and to the fulfilment of the climate neutrality objective, while respecting a level playing field and preventing carbon leakage”. All the member states are required to collectively participate in the effort that is being made and also keep in mind the national circumstances and considerations of ‘fairness and solidarity’. Leaders also urged the Commission to conduct ‘in-depth consultations’ with the members so that they are able to analyze the situation in a better manner.

Recently, the EU came up with a major building renovation project with the aim of cutting energy costs and polluting emissions and providing a big boost to the construction industry at the same time. Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President said that the 27-nation bloc "must speed up" the pace of renovations if it is to meet climate change targets. She added, “Our buildings are responsible for 40% of our energy consumption”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)