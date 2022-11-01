EU Mulling More Sanctions Against Iran Over Brutal Crackdown On Protestors, Says Germany

Condemning the crackdown on anti-hijab protestors in Iran, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed that the Europe Union is considering further sanctions on Tehran over its “excessive” use of force on the demonstrators. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Scholz expressed his displeasure over the situation in Iran and said that he is dismayed that people who are peacefully demonstrating "are being killed".

He further stated, “We condemn the disproportionate use of force by the security forces and stand by the people of Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are examining further steps."

EU may list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' organisation

Earlier on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock stated that the Germany and EU are still examining whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist" organisation for its use of violence, according to

Slamming the German stance the Islamic Republic’s Foreign spokesperson Naser Kanaani called such measures the “intervention” in the “internal affairs” of Iran. He further asserted that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) is the official military organisation of the Islamic Republic and sanctioning it will be “totally illegal”.

Last week Berlin condemned the sanctions imposed by Iran on several European Based media in retaliation. Urging Iran for the free flow of information, the EU also asked Iran to clarify the number of deaths and those arrested amid anti-hijab protests.

Canda & EU impose fresh sanctions on Iran

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the protest that followed in Iran led to international condemnation of the Human Rights violations in the Country. The crackdown on the anti-government protestors attracted a lot of criticism worldwide.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced additional sanctions on Iran. This is the fourth package of sanctions imposed by Canada against the Iranian regime.

On October 17th, the EU added 11 Iranian individuals and 4 entities to the sanction list under the Iran Human Rights Sanction Regime. In the press release, the EU called the crackdown “unjustifiable and unacceptable” and urged Iran to follow due process for the detainees and ensure a just investigation in the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in the custody of 'moral police'.