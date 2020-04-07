EU Pledges 15 Billion Euros To Help Countries Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the European Union will be pledging more than 15 billion Euros in the fight against deadly coronavirus. The announcement was made on a video that was uploaded on President Ursula von der Leyen’s Twitter handle.

#StandTogether

In the video, she adds that it is in the European Union's best interest that the entire world is successful in its fight against the deadly coronavirus and that the virus can be defeated by standing together. Take a look at the video below.

The EU is securing more than €15 billion to help our partners worldwide to combat the #coronavirus. It is in our interest to ensure that the fight is successful worldwide.



By standing united and working together, we can defeat this virus. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/h3VkJeHKg4 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 7, 2020

Unemployment Scheme

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier, announced the proposal of a bloc-wide unemployment scheme to assist member countries hit by coronavirus outbreak. Von der Leyen said that the European Union can mobilize 100 billion euros to aid the strained national unemployment schemes to mitigate the effects of the recession.

Addressing a press conference on April 2, the EU chief said that the scheme would keep people in work and will enable companies to return to the market with renewed vigour. She added that the commission will provide loans to those member states that need them to strengthen their short-time work schemes.

Meanwhile, UN agencies are scrambling to help low-and middle-income countries to sustain the recession and avoid an economic collapse in the face of the pandemic. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief for debt relief for developing countries as they struggle to implement impactful social welfare programs.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders can help limit the spread of the virus but such measures can have unintended consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable people. He added that he has called on governments to put in place social welfare measures to ensure vulnerable people have food and other life essentials during this crisis.

(Image Credit: Twitter / @EU_Commission)