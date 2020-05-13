EU To Recommend Relaxation Of Border Control Measures As COVID-19 Hits Tourism

European Commission is set to announce recommendations over the border control measures implemented by EU members to contain the spread of coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced members of the 27-country bloc to put stringent measures that led to a collapse of tourism and aviation sector, hitting the economies hard.

The Commission will make non-binding recommendations to the member states that will focus on targeted restrictions rather than a blanket ban on travel. As the worst-hit European nations are gradually lifting the restrictions, the executive will also emphasise on lifting internal border checks.

Amid the collapse of the aviation sector due to the pandemic, the European Commission has reportedly been planning to recommend the EU member countries to provide state guarantees for travel vouchers. Several member states of the European Union including Germany have called for a temporary suspension of rules that forces airlines and the hospitality industry to offer full refunds while cancelling flights and hotel bookings.

Read: Pandemic Shows Contrasts Between US, European Safety Nets

Assurance of insolvency protection

As per the proposed plan, the member states will be asked to make vouchers more attractive by providing incentives to travellers to make them accept vouchers. It calls for assurance of insolvency protection by the states for such vouchers and to make the vouchers more flexible and transferable. The aviation sector is one of the hardest-hit due to the pandemic with most of the flights around the world remains grounded due to travel restrictions.

Read: EU's Highest Court Says It 'alone' Has Legal Authority Over European Central Bank

According to the latest report, over 4.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with nearly 293,000 deaths, overwhelming health care facilities across the globe. The United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 60 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone. However, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany have flattened the curve paving the way for reopening of businesses and further easing of restrictions.

Read: US-China Commission Says Taiwan's Exclusion From WHO Caused Loss Of Lives

Read: EU Commission Wants State Guarantees For Vouchers For Cancelled Travel Amid Pandemic

(Image credit: AP)