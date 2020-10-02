EU Threatens To Impose Sanctions On Turkey Over Tensions In Eastern Mediterranean

The European Union on Friday, October 2 has warned to impose sanctions on Turkey amid an escalation in tensions with Greece over energy resources and maritime borders. According to the international media reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Ankara to maintain peace and regional stability. She also called on Ankara to "abstain from unilateral actions" in the eastern Mediterranean region.

EU warns Turkey of sanctions

Addressing a meeting of the EU leaders European Commission Chief reportedly said that they want a positive and constructive relationship with Turkey as well as with Ankara. She added that this thing will work when provocations and tensions stop and Turkey abstains from unilateral actions from now onwards. Earlier, seven European nations have come together over their shared concerns for heightened tensions in the Meditteranean and urged Turkey to end its “unilateral and illegal activities” in the region. As Turkey seeks to expand its energy resources in the Mediterranean, France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain, and Portugal tried to gathered in Corsica for de-escalation talks on Thursday, September 10.

In their statement, the leaders also re-affirmed their support for Greece and Cyprus, who they claim have been facing Turkey's ’hostile actions’. The statement further added that if Turkey continues with its aggressive activities in the Meditteranean and rejects attempts to open dialogue, then the EU is prepared to develop a comprehensive list of restrictive measures to be slapped on the Erdogan government.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on September 29 that the United States strongly supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey, amid rising tensions over energy resources. Pompeo is on a two-day trip to Greece and visited the NATO base of Souda Bay on Crete with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research boats to look for resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The research boats were accompanied by warships, which upset the Greek side, who immediately asked Turkey to withdraw the vessels. Greece sent its own warships in the area stoking fear among regional partners. The European Union warned Ankara of possible sanctions for its actions in the eastern Mediterranean.

