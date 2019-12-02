Euro 2020: France, Germany And Portugal To Fight In Same Group

World Cup reigning champions France will face a major obstacle if they are to add the European Championship title to their crown. France's major challenge comes in the form of Germany and current European champion Portugal, who are in the same group for the upcoming event in 2020. France will look to continue their winning streak to regain the title of Europe's fiercest team.

The high-caliber Group F will see all the major countries in the footballing world competing for the European title in the 24-team competition. The group contains three teams including a spot for one of the winners of the play-offs, that will be played in March next year. Germany will play all their group matches in their home ground in Munich, which gives them an edge over other teams in the group.

According to France coach Didier Deschamps, group F is the hardest among all other groups. Didier said that they will have to accept the challenge and be ready right away. France will face Germany in their first match on June 16, 2020, while their first match against Portugal will take place on June 24. France beat Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 on home soil, before losing the title in the final to current champion Portugal.

Germany head coach Joachim Low feels that France is the strongest team in their group but has no doubt in admitting that all three teams will progress to the last 16. France who followed their 1998 World Cup victory by winning the European Championship in 2000 is going as the favorite in the tournament. Germany holds the title of the most successful team in the tournament's history alongside Spain as both the teams have won the trophy three times each.

Euro 2020 to begin on June 12

Meanwhile World Cup runners-up Croatia is in Group D with England and the Czech Republic, including one spot for the winner of the play-offs. World number one Belgium is in group B with Russia, Denmark, and Finland. Turkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland are together in group A with their matches to be played in Rome, Italy.

The UEFA Euro 2020 is scheduled to being on June 12 and will see the video assistant referee (VAR) system being used for the first time in the tournament's history. The final match will be played on July 12 in London, United Kingdom.