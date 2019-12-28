Euromillions Jackpot Winner Colin Weir Passes Away At 71 After Short Illness

Euromillions winner, Colin Weir who won one of Europe's biggest lottery jackpots has died of a short illness at the age of 71. Mr Weir and wife Chris who hails from Largs in North Ayrshire bagged the £161m Euromillions prize in July 2011. Earlier this year, the pair announced that they were about to divorce after 38 years of marriage. Weir who took over the Scottish Championship football club Partick Thistle had revealed plans to gift ownership of the club to fans. A spokesperson for his lawyers asked privacy for his bereaved family and friends. A statement was later issued by the family to announce that they are deeply saddened by the passing of Colin Weir after a short illness.

Donated £1m to independence campaign

It is with deep sadness that we confirm that lifelong Jags fan Colin Weir passed away earlier today.



On behalf of everyone at Partick Thistle, our love, thoughts and prayers are with the family and close friends of Colin at this most difficult time. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) December 27, 2019

The couple made donations of £1m to the independence campaign ahead of the 2014 referendum and continued donating to the SNP afterward. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of death. She added that Colin's determination and innocence in the cause of Scottish independence can't be forgotten and was hugely praised.

Couple made to Sunday Times Rich List

The 71-year-old former TV cameraman and his then-wife, a former psychiatric nurse made to the Sunday Times Rich List with their win eight years ago. In November this year, Weir was holding the majority of the stake at the club and promised to give the 55 per cent shareholding directly to the fans group by March 2020. £161 million prizes was the UK's biggest win until October this year when an anonymous ticket holder claimed a £170 million jackpot.

