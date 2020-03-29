Coronavirus: Europe Becomes Worst Affected Continent As Death Toll Crosses 20,000

The death toll from the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Europe crossed 20,000 on March 28. According to reports, both Italy and Spain reported more than 800 deaths in a single day. Reportedly almost one-third of the world’s population is living under lockdowns in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Crisis in Europe worsens

Europe is the worst his continent with a death toll of 20,059. As per reports, the worst coronavirus affected country at the moment is Italy as on March 28 Italy announced 889 new coronavirus deaths that pushed the death toll in Italy past 10,000. On March 27, Italy had reported almost 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day which was the highest single-day death toll rise anywhere since the pandemic began.

Spain also reported 832 new coronavirus deaths on March 28. Spain currently has the world's second-highest death toll and has reported 73,235 coronavirus cases. France has reported 2,314 deaths while the death toll in the United Kingdom crossed 1,000 on March 28.

European countries like Belgium and Luxembourg have also seen a steep rise in the death toll. Belgium has reported 9,134 coronavirus cases and 353 deaths, while Luxembourg has reported 1,831 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

Kosovo PM removed over handling of COVID-19

In the wake of the deadly infection, Kosovo lawmakers voted to remove Prime Minister Albin Kurti, becoming the first nation in Europe to vote out a government over the way it handled the coronavirus outbreak. The government collapsed late on March 25, just months after it took office. The vote was called by a junior coalition partner who criticized steps taken to curb the contagion.

Kurti ordered a curfew and banned public gatherings to stem the spread, defying President Hashim Thaci, who wanted to declare a national emergency. The two officials have been at clashes all along, mainly on how Kosovo should mend ties with Serbia and which of them should lead those efforts. The Cabinet's collapse is a setback for the Balkan state that seeks to gain full international recognition after it declared unilateral independence from Serbia in 2008. Its neighbour has been lobbying against Kosovo's efforts to join international institutions such as Interpol. Relations deteriorated again in 2018 when Kosovo imposed a tax on Serb products in retaliation for its steps against Kosovo.

