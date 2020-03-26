Royals Across Europe Go Into Lockdown To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Royals across Europe have gone into lockdown and are currently working from home, as countries around the globe battle the Coronavirus pandemic, especially after Prince Charles was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Pictures of monarchs in France, Denmark, Belgium, and other European nations have surfaced on the internet, many of which show them practising social distancing as they work from their royal residences. This comes as the COVID-19 has infected over 4,66,759 people and global governments have put entire countries to lockdowns.

Royals on lockdown!

1. Sweden- A recent Instagram post showed Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel speaking to a number of agencies in order to better understand the national Coronavirus situation from Haga Palace in Stockholm.

Image Credits: Instagram/kungahuset

2. Norway: Crown Prince Haakon of Norway posted a photo which showed him on a video conference call with healthcare workers. Also, in the caption, he thanked them for their hard work during the pandemic.

Image Credits: Instagram/ detnorskekongehusVerified

3.UK: The British Royal Family has already gone into lockdown, with engagements cancelled and the Queen leaving London for Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently paid an unannounced visit to an NHS 111 call centre to thank the staff for their hard work on behalf of the family.

4.Belgium: A picture of King Philippe speaking to elderly care home residents via a video link from his office in his palace Château de Laeken was posted on Instagram.

Image Credits: Instagram/ belgianroyalpalace

5. Denmark: Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, recently shared a photo of his FaceTime call with volunteers at a local Red Cross centre.

Image Credits: Instagram/detdanskekongehus

6.Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander was photographed in his office at the royal palace in The Hague. The monarch continues to carry out limited engagements.

7. Monaco: Prince Albert II published this photo of him in self-isolation after he was confirmed to have COVID-19. The royal was reportedly feeling better and has since carried out a handful of engagements.

8 Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Sylvia have been at Stenhammar's castle in Södermanland for some time.

Main Image Credit: Instagram/Kunghauset

