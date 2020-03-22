Coronavirus Cases Cross 150,000 In Europe, Including 53,000 In Italy

The Coronavirus pandemic has crossed 150,000 positive cases in Europe, including more than 53,000 in Italy, according to an AFP tally Sunday. With at least 152,117 cases, including 7,802 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia which has 96,669 declared cases, including 3,479 deaths. The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

Increase in cases

With Europe now the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic, the European Union has slammed shut its external borders to halt the spread of COVID-19. Countries like France, Spain and Italy have also imposed lockdowns on their populations to restrict movements and halt the spread of the virus.

Global Pandemic

In Suhl, eastern Germany, 200 police were called in after brawls broke out in a refugee home where 533 people were quarantined. Twenty-two were sent for confinement in a former juvenile prison. The quarantines had been ordered after several cases of COVID-19 were detected among refugees in Germany.

Meanwhile, people are only allowed to claim asylum at present if they can show a negative test for COVID-19 or after submitting to 14 days of quarantine. Volunteers and non-government organisations fear that locked up in close quarters, with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities, the confinement will do little to slow the virus' spread.

In the Calais area in northern France, lockdown measures and fear of infection have reduced the numbers of volunteers working with the 2,000 migrants there, putting an end to food handouts. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. The outbreak has caused more than 10,000 deaths out of nearly 245,000 cases worldwide.

