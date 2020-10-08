European Commission To Procure Remdesivir Drug Amid Shortage; Pens New Deal With Gilead

Gilead Sciences and the European Commission today signed a joint procurement agreement (JPA) that would allow the bloc to purchase an additional 5,00,000 doses of remdesivir antiviral drugs after several European countries said they are experiencing a shortage. Remdesivir has been cited as one of the only two drugs approved for use in the treatment of COVID patients.

The JPA has replaced an Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), that enabled the European Commission to procure Gilead's remdesivir drug for the European Union Member States, including the UK. The JPA enables participating countries in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK to purchase the drug for both real-time demand and stockpiling needs, which will be coordinated by the European Commission.

Remdesivir approval

In recognition of the current public health emergency and based on available clinical data, the approval status of the drug varies from country to country. To date, the drug has been approved or authorized for temporary use as a COVID-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Remdesivir, an investigational drug, has not been approved by the FDA for any use. It is yet to be knownn if remdesivir is safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19. In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted remdisivir an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the treatment of only severe COVID-19 hospitalised patients. This authorization is temporary and may be revoked anytime.

US President Donald Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Melania, is also receiving remdesivir therapy, according to his physician.

