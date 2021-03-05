'European Union Sanctions Will Get Proportionate Reply From Moscow': Russia

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 4, said that sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) over the situation in Ukraine will not be left without a “proportionate answer” from Moscow. Speaking to media reporters, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that the European bloc had “missed the opportunity” of moving to an “equal and mutually” beneficial co-operation of relations with Russia. While Kyiv and Russia share a long history of animosity, the EU’s frustration with the Putin administration is increasingly becoming evident, one sanction at a time.

Following the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, the EU imposed international sanctions on Moscow, which were scheduled to end in December; however, they were extended till July 2020. Now, another six-month extension of the sanctions has been imposed on individuals and organisations for undermining the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

In addendum, Russia also witnessed some opposition from individual states. German bank Commerz bank reportedly closed some Russian RT-affiliated media companies operating in Germany. However, Russia warned that the same treatment could be meted out to German media working in the country if there are no reciprocating good conditions for journalists to work in both nations.

Read: OPEC, Russia Send Oil Price Up With Deal To Contain Output

Read: Russia's 'harshest' Jail: Navalny Transferred To IK-2 Penal Camp, Lawyer Says 'unbearable'

EU supports Ukraine

This comes as a top European Union official on March 3, promised to extend support for Ukraine. He said that “there is no Europe without Ukraine”. Speaking at Kyiv during his maiden visit to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel remarked that the EU-Ukraine association agreement is the “most ambitious, comprehensive agreement the EU has with another country,“ he said, adding “as part of this Agreement, Ukraine has agreed to serious commitments to sweeping reforms.”

“The EU has provided unprecedented support to Ukraine and its reform process — 16 billion euros since 2014,” Michel said. “And we will continue to support your efforts.”

Read: US Preparing To Impose Sanctions On Russia For Navalny Poisoning: Report

““The EU stands with you, President Zelenskiy, in restoring the Ukrainian people´s trust in your judicial system and anti-corruption agenda,” Michel said, wrapping up the two-day visit. “It is essential to continue the fight against corruption, and to continue other reforms at full speed.”

Read: Russia Opposes US Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning, Tells Allies To 'not Play With Fire'