Russia Opposes US Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning, Tells Allies To 'not Play With Fire'

Russia has issued strong opposition to the recent sanctions announced by the United States in connection with Alexei Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment case. Russian foreign ministry warned the United States against "anti-Russia" sanctions and promised reciprocal action. Russia urged the United States not to "play with fire" and said that Washington has "no moral right" to lecture others, calling the Western superpower a "serial violater" of international treaties and agreements.

"Apparently, our US colleagues find it difficult to understand and accept the idea that their claims to exclusivity are baseless. Any hopes to impose something on Russia by way of sanctions or other pressure have failed in the past and will fail now. Regardless of the US’s enthusiasm for sanctions, we will continue to consistently and resolutely uphold our national interests and rebuff any aggression. We urge our colleagues not to play with fire," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

'Russia used chemical weapon against own citizen'

Meanwhile, the United States concluded that the Russian government has used a chemical weapon against its own citizen, referring to Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was reportedly used to poison Navalny. Washington said the use of a chemical weapon was in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and hence it is imposing sanctions on Russia for a minimum of 12 months. The sanctions will take effect after the 15-day Congressional notification period.

The US imposed sanctions on 14 Russian companies and several officials, including the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The list also includes Pavel Anatolievich Popov, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Igor Victorovich Krasnov, Prosecutor General for the Russian Federation. Krasnov prosecuted Navalny after the opposition leader returned to Russia in January. Navalny has been sentenced to prison for two and a half years for violating parole time. Also, note that Navalny was in Germany receiving treatment for poisoning during the time he is being accused of violating parole.

