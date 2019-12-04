EU's Efforts Are 'not Enough' To Meet Climate Goal Of 2030

The European Union has expressed its doubts regarding missing its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 on December 4. The existing measures by the 27 nation bloc which was initially trying to be the leader in the fight against climate change, puts EU on course to cut its emissions of carbon dioxide and other planet-warming pollutants by 30% in the next decade compared with 1990 levels. According to the European Environmental Agency, EU currently aims for a reduction of 40 per cent by 2030, while some of the leaders have also called on to increase the target to 50 per cent and proposed a long term goal of ending all new emissions by 2050.

The agency said in its report, “Recent trends highlight a slowing down of progress in areas such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, industrial emissions, waste generation, improving energy efficiency, and the share of renewable energy. Looking ahead, the current rate of progress will not be enough to meet 2030 and 2050 climate and energy targets.”

Read - Chile Investigates Into Eastern European 'interference' In Protests

Environment is at the 'tipping point'

According to the report published on its official website, Europe's climate is at a 'tipping point'. The EEA Executive Director, Hans Bruyninckx said that there is a 'narrow window of opportunity' in the next ten years for the EU members to level up their measures to tackle environmental emergency and reduce the hazardous impacts of adverse climate changes by reducing the consumption of natural resources. The report also states that incremental changes have given positive results in some areas. However, they are still 'not enough' to meet the long-term goals of maintaining the Paris climate accord of keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celcius by the end of the century.

What is #Europe's #StateOfEnvironment in 2020? What are the systemic challenges we're facing? What should be done?

Check out #SOER2020 - At a glance: https://t.co/DcZLbCicQF pic.twitter.com/9Cgtp0cdEp — EU EnvironmentAgency (@EUEnvironment) December 4, 2019

Read - Finland: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In This European Paradise

The European Parliament had declared a symbolic 'climate emergency'. However, Wendel Trio, director of the campaign group Climate Action Network Europe said that the current EU leaders are the last generation which can actually prevent the climate breakdown. Trio said that the European citizens want the lawmakers to 'act now and not in 30 years'. The report also stated that there is a chance to meet the goals and objectives for 2030 and 2050 but that would only be possible if the countries ratchet up their efforts which also includes tackling of politically sensitive issues.

Read - European Official Urges Closure Of Bosnian Migrant Camp

Read - The Latest: Greta Thunberg Arrives In Europe By Sailpower

(With AP inputs)