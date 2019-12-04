Finland: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In This European Paradise

Finland, located in northern Europe, is a place of supreme beauty and has magical places worth visiting. Also known to be the home of Santa Claus, Finland is a place to watch Northern Lights and experience the beauty of the sun at midnight. From shopping, skiing, hiking to gawking at the Northern Lights, there are ample things to do in Finland. Here's a list of top best things to do in Finland.

Visit the famous Finnish Sauna

Sauna is a crucial part of life in Finland. They are more of a necessity than a luxury in the country. It is recommended to visit this place as it can be very beneficial for your health. You can try different types of saunas like smoke sauna where wood is burned and is one of the traditional types of sauna.

Book your seat on the Icebreaker cruise

This is a famous cruise and is one of the coolest things to do in Finland. You may have seen ships sailing through water, but if you want to sail through a cruise that breaks through the ice, then pack your bags and head to this place. You can even get an opportunity to watch a movie related to ice-breaking. Not only that, one of the coolest things to do in Finland is to walk on the same frozen ice that your cruise sails on.

ALSO READ | Winter Destinations: Hill Stations In India To Enjoy The Snow This Winter

Sledge in Finland

This is a popular place to go sledging. You can experience a unique mode of transportation in this place. You can either experience sledging by using your hands and legs to push forward or you can go dog-sledging. You and your pets both will have fun sledging through the ice and snow. You will have a pack of husky dogs carrying you along the beautiful snow.

ALSO READ | Norway: From Wildlife To Northern Lights, Here Are Things To Do In The Country

Explore rock climbing

Finland is known to be amongst the top places to go rock climbing. You can go rock climbing at Repovesi National Park, Korouoma canyon, which is one of the best places to explore this adventurous activity. It is advised that you carry comfortable outfits. Also, make sure that you have all your essentials ready with you.

ALSO READ | Russia: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In Russia

Indulge in water-rifting

Finland will offer you some of the best water-based activities too. There are some popular companies that will offer you the best help regarding water-based activities. It may seem hard at first but you should definitely explore this thrilling activity. Make sure that you wear safety gear before you indulge in this activity.

ALSO READ | Germany: A List Of The 5 Best Things To Do In Germany