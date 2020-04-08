EU's Top Scientist Resigns Over 'disappointing' Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

European Union's science panel chief Mauro Ferrari on Wednesday, April 8 announced that he had resigned as president of the European Research Council (ERC) over the bloc's 'disappointing' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to international media reports, professor Mauro, who was appointed president of the ERC on January 1 this year, complained about the European Union's institutional and political obstacles that he experienced while trying to tackle the virus outbreak in the region.

Europe hotspot for COVID-19

The European Research Council (ERC), however, is toeing a different line as it accused professor Ferrari of failing miserably at tackling the outbreak and said that he had been forced to resign. Europe is currently the hotspot of the novel coronavirus infection and is the worst affected region in the world.

Professor Ferrari had full four years of his term period left when he reportedly submitted his resignation to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday afternoon.

According to the latest figures on the Worldometer site, more than 56,000 people have lost their lives in Europe alone while over 9,00,000 people have been infected so far. Most of the countries in the region have imposed a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. As per reports, schools and universities are shut in the region with bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses closed until further notice.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has claimed nearly 83,000 lives across the world and has infected over 14,46,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the United States, the UK, France and Iran surpassed it to record the most number of deaths due to the deadly infection. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

