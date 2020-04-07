Video: TikTok User Celebrates Birthday Amid Lockdown, Blows Candles Using Hairdryer

With coronavirus lockdown forcing people to stay st home, people are literally coming up with creative ideas to deal with loneliness. Recently, a TikTok user shared a video of himself celebrating his birthday alone at what appears to be his house. In the video, the user named ali_r_makhlouf can be seen blowing candles with a hairdryer before cutting his birthday cake with his friends and family present via video conferencing. The video has garnered more than 2 million views since it was uploaded on the Chinese video-sharing platform.

Similar videos have been doing rounds on various social media platforms ever since the lockdown in most parts of the world has begun. Recently, a man from Mumbai, India married a girl from Delhi on a video call with friends and family joining from as far as Canada and Australia. In another incident, a family from Delhi attended a wedding ceremony being held in the United States via video conferencing.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to data by worldometer, India has recorded 4,911 confirmed coronavirus infections so far, of which more than 100 cases came in the last 24 hours. Iran has logged in 137 deaths due to COVID-19 as of April 6. There are currently 4,392 active cases in the country, while 382 patients have recovered fully.

The coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 76,400 lives across the world and has infected over 13,63,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

